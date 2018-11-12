CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,770,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,620 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,659,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,072,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,573,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,683 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,890,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 508,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,840,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $697,653,000 after buying an additional 64,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

In other news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,409 shares of company stock worth $3,392,097. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

