CVS Health (CVS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target hoisted by Leerink Swann from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Leerink Swann currently has a positive rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.38.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,043. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $642,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,097 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,770,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $190,701,000. Boston Partners raised its position in CVS Health by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,908,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $637,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,358,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $537,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,678 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CVS Health by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $332,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,170 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.