CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.46. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.03% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $285,316.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,213.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $67,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,578 shares of company stock valued at $550,757 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after purchasing an additional 900,927 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,570,000 after purchasing an additional 642,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

