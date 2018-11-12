D. R. Horton (DHI) PT Set at $38.00 by Citigroup

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) has been assigned a $38.00 price objective by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DHI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.68%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 45.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 86,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 106,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.