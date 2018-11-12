D. R. Horton’s (DHI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 939,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,162. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 5.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 45.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 86,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

