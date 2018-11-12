DA Davidson Weighs in on Tutor Perini Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. MKM Partners set a $28.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE TPC opened at $17.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 32,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $654,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $549,208.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,698,983 shares in the company, valued at $114,093,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,574 shares of company stock worth $2,367,300 over the last 90 days. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 34.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

