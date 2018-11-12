Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 15,000 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

WMB opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.87%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,483. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Zamarin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $993,625 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

