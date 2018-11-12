Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 165.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 37,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $107.73 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

