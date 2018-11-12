Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,675,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.5% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $399,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 506.4% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 62.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America set a $113.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $3,739,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,013,055.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock valued at $15,202,163. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $104.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

