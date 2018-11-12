Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 94.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 175,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 290.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,836,000 after buying an additional 958,040 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 339.4% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 246,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after buying an additional 190,050 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 98,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 200.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 50,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total value of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,795.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $112.44 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Maxim Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “$112.15” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

