Daseke (DSKE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.06

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 19182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

DSKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $355.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Daseke had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daseke Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after buying an additional 202,526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Daseke by 23.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 625,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 118,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 3,891.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 589,838 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Daseke by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 79,915 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

