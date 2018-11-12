DATA Hits 1-Day Volume of $840,712.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. DATA has a total market cap of $16.06 million and $840,712.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, Ethfinex and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00146834 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00243507 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.23 or 0.10737183 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,252,689,844 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, UEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.