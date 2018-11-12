David E. Sharbutt Sells 3,590 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $563,845.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,749.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Tower stock opened at $160.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $130.37 and a 12-month high of $161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $172.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

