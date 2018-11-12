Davita Inc (DVA) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Davita in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Davita’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Davita alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Davita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

NYSE DVA opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Davita has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.39%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.