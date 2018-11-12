Dawson James Comments on Luna Innovations Incorporated’s Q4 2018 Earnings (LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) – Stock analysts at Dawson James issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luna Innovations in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Dawson James analyst B. Sine forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Dawson James has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Dawson James also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities cut Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of LUNA opened at $3.52 on Monday. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 96.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 71,055 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 106.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 66,327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 450,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.