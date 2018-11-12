Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Up 49% Over Last Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 49% against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $604,301.00 and approximately $606.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00146781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00247480 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $692.74 or 0.10854122 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,383,291 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

