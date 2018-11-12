Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

DLPH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Delphi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Buckingham Research set a $27.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delphi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delphi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 32,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,787. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,140.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $111,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,301,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,997,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,729,000 after acquiring an additional 943,977 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,313,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,154,000 after acquiring an additional 279,201 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,275,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 414,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,144,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,270,000 after acquiring an additional 70,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

