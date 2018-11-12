Desire Achieves Market Capitalization of $61,977.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Desire has a total market cap of $61,977.00 and $11,178.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last week, Desire has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 6,145,945 coins and its circulating supply is 5,545,945 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

