Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TU. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE:TU opened at $34.74 on Monday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 8.9% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,895,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,215,000 after buying an additional 237,200 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in TELUS by 1.8% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 141,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in TELUS by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,391,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,512,000 after buying an additional 251,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $1,688,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.4158 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

