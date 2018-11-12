Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Norma Group (NOEJ) a €62.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. equinet set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Norma Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.54 ($70.39).

Get Norma Group alerts:

NOEJ opened at €50.90 ($59.19) on Thursday. Norma Group has a 52-week low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 52-week high of €65.95 ($76.69).

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.