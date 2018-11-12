Deutsche Bank Analysts Give RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) a $22.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RLJ. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 2,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,478. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 413,649 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,124,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,269,000. Caerus Investors LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caerus Investors LLC now owns 963,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 326,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

