Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €11.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cfra set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.80 ($19.54).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €14.73 ($17.12) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

