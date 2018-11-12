Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.80 ($50.94).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €41.30 ($48.02) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

