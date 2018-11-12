Deutz (DEZ) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DEZ. Berenberg Bank set a €8.70 ($10.12) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Commerzbank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.07 ($10.54).

Shares of DEZ opened at €6.52 ($7.58) on Thursday. Deutz has a 1 year low of €5.80 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €8.25 ($9.59).

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

