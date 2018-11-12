Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 2.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $142.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.22 and a 12-month high of $151.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

