DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.40

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (CVE:DMA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 206600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (CVE:DMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:DMA)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

