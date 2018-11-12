Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Position Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. Northcoast Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

