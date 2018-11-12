DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Announces $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.56. The stock had a trading volume of 943,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

