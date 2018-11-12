Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0674

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $47.17 million and approximately $476,439.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00146160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00247297 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $686.38 or 0.10724322 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010585 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

