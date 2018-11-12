Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

In related news, VP Evan Yu sold 8,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $338,299.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kuo-Chih Tsai sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $95,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,016.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,147 shares of company stock worth $3,363,504. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Diodes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 263,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Diodes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 64,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. 12,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,566. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Diodes had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

