Dios Exploration (DOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Dios Exploration Inc (CVE:DOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc is a Canada-based mining exploration and evaluation company. The Company is involved in the exploration of mineral properties in the province of Quebec. It focuses on gold exploration in James Bay along this geological structure through glacial sediment sampling that defines indicator heavy mineral dispersal trains.

