Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (SPXL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.39 and last traded at $43.64. Approximately 5,242,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,517,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,139.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/direxion-daily-sp-500-bull-3x-spxl-stock-price-down-5-8.html.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.