Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 1,600 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after buying an additional 289,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 61,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 31,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

