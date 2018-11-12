Dollarama Inc (DOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$59.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

In other Dollarama news, insider Michael Ross bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,772.00. Also, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total transaction of C$783,800.00.

DOL opened at C$36.98 on Monday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$33.50 and a twelve month high of C$56.67.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$868.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 1.92000006544874 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.