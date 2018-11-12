Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Corp (O)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

