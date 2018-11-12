DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. DowDuPont comprises about 2.0% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 22,779.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,087,000 after buying an additional 3,397,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 65.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,228,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,878,000 after purchasing an additional 882,544 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 51.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,240,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,683,000 after purchasing an additional 765,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 201.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 902,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,494,000 after purchasing an additional 603,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

