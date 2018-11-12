DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Lessened by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in DowDuPont by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in DowDuPont by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in DowDuPont by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Nomura lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

NYSE DWDP opened at $58.68 on Monday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

