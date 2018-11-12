DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,175.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00018783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $19,175.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00027153 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035161 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00064336 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000265 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026891 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.