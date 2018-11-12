Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.40 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,957.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 131,153 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,767 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $70.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

