Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.59 Million Stake in Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,155 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 228,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.56%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

