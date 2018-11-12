Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $124.26 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $132.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/dupont-capital-management-corp-raises-position-in-boston-properties-inc-bxp.html.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.