Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 8.67. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $757.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 5,044.85%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2822.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 402,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,134,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

