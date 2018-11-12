DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Commerzbank (CBK)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €8.95 ($10.41) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.20 ($11.86).

ETR:CBK opened at €8.71 ($10.13) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 1-year high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

