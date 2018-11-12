e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. TheStreet cut e.l.f. Beauty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.88. 25,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,465. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.35. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,156,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin acquired 65,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $705,856.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,730. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.