Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s (EFR) Average Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

EFR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,071. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust news, insider Craig P. Russ purchased 7,500 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust.

