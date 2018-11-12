eBay Inc (EBAY) Holdings Lifted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 567.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. FIX lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.97.

EBAY opened at $29.45 on Monday. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $919,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

