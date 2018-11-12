Edap Tms (EDAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million. On average, analysts expect Edap Tms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edap Tms stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -241.00 and a beta of 0.74.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

