Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.65 Million

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2018

Brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $556.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $553.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $564.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

NYSE:EPC opened at $46.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $62.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 577.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

