EDU Token Price Tops $0.0332 on Major Exchanges (EDU)

EDU Token (CURRENCY:EDU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, EDU Token has traded flat against the US dollar. EDU Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $527.00 worth of EDU Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDU Token token can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.02559321 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00624586 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021965 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00021271 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013908 BTC.

EDU Token Token Profile

EDU Token (CRYPTO:EDU) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. EDU Token’s total supply is 48,000,000 tokens. EDU Token’s official message board is medium.com/@opensourceuni. EDU Token’s official Twitter account is @EducoinsIO. The Reddit community for EDU Token is /r/OpenSourceUniversity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EDU Token is os.university.

EDU Token Token Trading

EDU Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDU Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDU Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDU Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

