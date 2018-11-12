Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (EKF) Insider Sells £337,500 in Stock

Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF) insider Adam Reynolds sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total value of £337,500 ($441,003.53).

Ekf Diagnostics stock opened at GBX 27.25 ($0.36) on Monday. Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 17.90 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.21 ($0.37).

Ekf Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm, an hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a centrifuge that provides a hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

